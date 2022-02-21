WISD students, staff safe after hiding from gunshot sounds

Whitehouse police said officers don't believe this incident was directed at the school.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — No students or staff were in danger Monday afternoon after kids at Whitehouse ISD's Cain Elementary were moved inside after hearing gunshots in the distance, the school district said.

According to WISD, Cain Elementary students were moved inside from recess because of an abundance of caution when the staff heard gunshots in the distance.

"The school district immediately coordinated with the Whitehouse Police Department who deemed there was no threat after an appropriate sweep of the area," the school district said on its Facebook page. "At no time were students or staff in danger."