Brownsboro ISD calls for $20.5 million bond election to fund facility improvements

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro ISD trustees this week voted in favor of calling for a $20.5 bond election in an effort to fund a new auditorium, a career and technology addition and other expansion projects.

The board approved the election set for May 7 Monday night after a bond proposal was developed with help from a facilities planning committee, which includes community members, parents, alumni, teachers, administrators and students.

If approved by voters, the bond will fund a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, a career and technology health science addition at the high school, an ag shop renovation at the high school and cafeteria expansion at the junior high school, according to the school district.

School officials will have presentations over facts and voting information for the bond during the spring semester.