Disaster assistance center for those affected by March tornado

All services will be at a first-come, first-serve basis and appointments are not available.

CUSHING, Texas — A Disaster Assistance Center will be open in Cushing to help those affected by the March 21 tornado.

On April 2 from 1 to 4 pm, there will be a network of community partners who will help those that are seeking assistance to a variety of services after the tornado in Nacogdoches County.

The DAC will be at Cushing City Hall, located at 808 7th St., where residents can get financial assistance; receive help with housing; and get programs to help with food and nutritional needs. Residents will need to bring identification and proof of address to receive the help needed.

All services will be at a first-come, first-serve basis and appointments are not available.

Agencies and resources represented at the event include the American Red Cross; GETCAP; H.O.P.E.; Love INC.; Salvation Army; and United Way Nacogdoches.