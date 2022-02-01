Foreign exchange students seek hosts in East Texas

International Experience applications for the fall are open now.

TEXAS, USA — Thousands of foreign exchange students are looking to make Texas home for the 2022-2023 school year.

Non-profit student exchange organization, International Experience, has it’s eyes on East Texas.

Different paths lead different people to host a foreign exchange student.

The Holts saw hosting as a test drive for parenthood.

“We went to see a movie on Valentine's Day when it opened. And while we were there, we saw an advertisement for hosting a foreign exchange student and we thought, 'hey, what a great way to see if we would be good parents,'” Jonathan Holt said.

Over the years, Jonathan and his wife, Patrice hosted four students from Europe. Their Fifth student touches down from Germany in July. Patrice said they’ve already gotten acquainted

"I'm like, 'let's get on Snapchat,' and we do a streak. Every day we go back and forth so they can get to know us and we can get to know them. It's just because I know these teenagers really like Snapchat,” Patrice said.

They've held their snap chat streak for the past 46 days.

Susan Krneta- South Central Regional Director with International Experience- said the program is searching for East Texans to give more students some southern hospitality.

She said there are three parts to the placement.

"There's a course searching for the host family, and then finding that student that fits. And then, of course, the school acceptance,” Krneta said.

Key things for prospective hosts to know are host families agree to supply three meals a day, a permanent bed, and reasonable transportation to help the student get around.

Also this is a volunteer role. Host parents are not compensated financially.

Patrice and Jonathan said what pays is the experience and a relationship that lasts a lifetime.

“You just get so attached and they become like a part of your family in your life. It's like that day that you have to take them to the airport to go home, you start dreading really like a week before," Patrice said.