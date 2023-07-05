East Texas nonprofit needs community help to continue summer feeding program for children

Willa Johnson was forced to make the difficult decision of ending her summer feeding program early due to a lack of funding.

Fast forward three years later, Johnson was forced to end her feeding program due to a lack of funding.

That same year, Forth Worth native and owner of Soul Kitchen Willa Johnson decided she needed to take action and with her nonprofit, Feeding Kids Right Inc. she was able to feed many children in a rural East Texas town. From March to December 2020, her feeding program provided more than 100,000 hot meals to children in the Athens area.

In 2020, COVID-19 forced public schools to shut their doors which left many families struggling to feed their children.

This made her think about her past experience as a child and she took the initiative to built a kitchen to prepare food for a feeding program in Athens.

Athens is a rural town that doesn't have a YMCA or a community center that provides food. According to the 2022 census , the percentage of the population living in poverty in Athens is 24.3%.

Johnson said she realized Athens was a city that didn't offer children food programs when students were out of school.

"I worked for the state with programs that fed hungry schoolchildren across cities in Texas and some cities offer food programs but others did not," Johnson said.

In 2011, she quit her job of 25 years in the child care field to dedicate her time to feeding hungry children across Texas.

At the community center, Johnson experience cold sandwiches and at times, spoiled food. She promised herself that if she ever got the opportunity to give children food, it would be a hot home-made meal.

Since the age of three, Johnson grew up in a single family home after her father passed away. Her mother was a full-time nurse and didn't always have time to cook a warm meal so Johnson would go to a local community center to eat.

Johnson's personal experience of living in low-income areas and her desire to feed children a hot meal began when she was a child.

'Sugar, butter, and love' :

The Soul Kitchen was created out of a need to cook and bake fresh food to deliver in Athens.

This fast food restaurant isn't just a prepping place for the Feeding Kids Right program but it also offers the community home-made meals during the school year.

"While students are in school, my small business is opened to the community and I save the proceeds of the restaurant for the program to feed children in the summer and holidays," Johnson explained.

She only caters on the weekends to bring in additional income on the side. Johnson's full attention is dedicated to her feeding program until the students return to school for a new year.

"I have a full blown kitchen that I cook only hot meals in, no cold meals or cold sandwiches," Johnson said. "The children eat anything from pasta to chicken to veggies. And yes, they enjoy eating anything I cook because I cook with sugar, butter and love."

Johnson wakes up every weekday at 2 a.m. and travels 1.5 hours from Fort Worth to Athens to cook the meals.

"I live in Fort Worth, I leave my home every morning about 2:30 to get down here by 4:15 to start cooking the meals, because I want the meals to be hot and fresh," Johnson explained. "And I go shopping just about every day to make sure that we have something different. I try not to repeat nothing because I like the kids to be surprised."

Whether she has volunteers to help her or does it all by herself, the children count on her for hot-meals every week.

Johnson said she typically has four volunteers but at this moment she has two high school volunteers, Jason Hansen and Aidan Charre, who help her prep the food, stock the food truck and help deliver the food in neighborhoods.

"With the help of these guys, it has really been easier for me because I'm a colon cancer survivor. I have bad days and good days," Johnson said.

A couple of years ago, Johnson was diagnosed with colon cancer and this didn't prevent her from helping others. She went to her medicial treatments and is now in remission. Johnson said she is thankful to be better so she can continue to help feed the hungry.

"At the beginning of this summer I was in radiation and without the help of my volunteers, the feeding program wouldn't be providing 150 to 200 meals a day," Johnson said.

And before Johnson honks the horn, children know the 'The Food Lady' has arrived with her recognizable purple 'meals on wheels' food truck.

"It's a 'Meals on Wheels' for children and if they don't hear the horn blowing, then we'll get out and knock on their doors," Johnson said.

Hansen and Charre have experienced the impact Johnson's feeding program has on the community.