East Texas teen organizes abortion rights protest, nearly 100 in attendance

"They overturned Roe V. Wade, this is like 50 years of precedent," the organizer said. "What else is next?"

TYLER, Texas — East Texas are grappling with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In response, they're protesting to raise awareness and let their voices be heard.

"It feels like we're going backwards," said Erika Jenson, attendee of Monday's march in downtown Tyler.

Jenson, originally from Houston, said this is her first march.

"I'm just angry, but it's good to know there's a community out here who wants their voices to be heard," Jenson said. "And I wanted to be part of that."

Since the reversal, East Texans on both sides of the debate have reflected on this decision.

"Black women and marginalized communities have been telling us that this was coming for a long time and the stereotype of the 'angry Black woman' is all they saw," attendee Kaela Ritter said.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said for the first time in his life abortion is illegal.

"God be the glory for a law that allows us to value life in the womb," Schaefer said.

Another attendee of Monday's rally in Tyler believes a woman's rights should come first.

"I understand that people have opinions about the fetus being important, that's fine," attendee Lydia Heuer said . "It's not more important than a woman's right to do what she wants with her body."

Attendees said they're upset that the court overturned a nearly 50-year precedent, which is why Aerin Fajardo, 17, set to organize the rally.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance.

"Honestly it exceeded my expectations," Fajardo said. "I was not expecting this many people to come out."

Protesters are rallying together for rights they feel are being taken away.

"What else is next," asked Fajardo. "Clarence Thomas was already talking about banning contraceptives and same-sex marriage."

Abortion will be banned in Texas within 30 days after the Supreme Court's official judgment due to a state trigger law.

Schaefer said Texas women will continue to be supported.

"We have to double down on our support for life outside the womb," Schaefer said. "We have to double down on our support for helping those mothers who are in tough situations."