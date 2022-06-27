East Texans protest Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade

Over 100 people gathered in downtown Tyler in response to the Supreme Court's decision.

TYLER, Texas — After nearly 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court officially overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday. Texas is one of the states with a "trigger law", meaning that all abortions will become illegal within the state in the coming weeks.

The court's decision elicited a strong response within Tyler, creating a gathering among those in support of abortion rights Sunday morning in downtown Tyler to let their voices be heard.

An open microphone was passed around to all who were willing to share any stories, opinions, or concerns. Immediately following, abortion rights advocates started a march down Broadway Avenue, chanting "My body, my rights."

“It feels like they are making us an item, they are considering us a thing, that they can just talk about and decide what to do with," said Lydia Rutherford. "That we don’t have a voice, we don’t have an opinion. And that is not true.”

Sandy Mack was one woman in attendance who said that she previously had to get an abortion due to medical reasons. Without it, Mack said, she would have died.

Now, she's concerned for all women in the future who will no longer have that option.

"We need to consider the voices of our mothers, daughters, siblings," Mack said. "Our voices need to be heard."

For Jewel Kirkendoll, she said the court's ruling is especially frightening for her.

"I actually found out I was pregnant on Wednesday. And Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday," Kirkendoll said. "This is a wanted pregnancy, but I still need access to healthcare that's lifesaving."