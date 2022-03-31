Clutch Performance: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders earn regionals in playoff

The Class 6A Region II Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

TYLER, Texas — There were tears of joy after the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders came through in the clutch in the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament.

The Lady Raiders are headed to regionals after winning a one-hole playoff to capture second place in the district tournament at Cedar Creek Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Tyler Legacy, a team made up of a freshman, three sophomores and a junior, defeated Rockwall in the playoff to earn the regional berth after both teams tied for second with a 36-hole score 729. The Lady Raiders scored a 20 in the team playoff to the Lady ‘Jackets’ 21.