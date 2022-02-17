Tyler Legacy High School hosts eSports tournament

Tyler Legacy E-Sports Club hosted a Valentine’s Super Smash Brothers Doubles Tournament.

TYLER, Texas — It's tournament season here in East Texas, but not the kind of tournament you may be thinking of.

We're talking eSports, video games, the ones your kids rave about, and Tyler Legacy High School is jumping on the trend by hosting a Valentine’s Super Smash Brothers Doubles Tournament.

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is an event in the HSEL (High School E-Sports League).

Legacy High teacher and club sponsor David Nguyen put together the competitive event.

"eSports is pretty much Electronic Gaming. And it's became more and more competitive over the years," Nguyen said. "I would say in the last 10 years, it's just been booming. Recently colleges have been getting into it, and so it's awarding law scholarships for kids now to play in competitive games because kids love video games. And eSports is something that kids are just naturally, like, super excited about being part of the eSports community."

eSports player and student, Serena Nguyen, joined the club after transferring to Legacy and sys she loves the inclusion of women.

"You see every race and gender," Nguyen said. "And while not all of them are active while speaking up, the fact that they're coming in just to be there is really nice."