FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star teams announced

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes have unveiled their 2022 All-Star teams for football, baseball, softball, soccer and cheerleading.

TYLER, Texas — This spring will be the 12th year the East Texas athletes will represent the FC in their annual All-Star games.

Student-athletes will participate in football, softball, baseball, soccer and cheerleading.

Bullard football coach Scott Callaway has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the football event goes smoothly.

"This is about to uplifting Jesus Christ," Callaway said. "It’s a great way to get His word in and also play the sporting events."

The players are grateful for the exposure and opportunity to play amongst the best of the best.

"I get goosebumps against the teams in our district," said Beckville pitcher Tyler Bryan. "But still, even then, it's gonna be the best hitters in Texas to face off against so it's gonna be a little nerve wracking."

For some students, this game will help with college exposure, but shortstop Elizabeth Watkins, who's representing the Lindale Lady Eagles, is set to play collegiate ball at ETBU next year.

"I'm really honored," Watkins said. "it's really a good opportunity to have -- that I'm going to get to meet all these different people from across East Texas and it's just going to be really cool to be able to play with all them."