Half K, art and chili tasting: Many things to do in East Texas this weekend

TYLER, Texas — The new year has just begun and you can spend this weekend seeing art exhibits, participating in a "half K," tasting various types of chili and more.

New featured Artist at Gallery Main Street: From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., there will be an artist reception for the new featured artist, Derrick White. The exhibit is titled “The Rivers of my Memory,” and will be open for the public from Jan. 7 to Mar. 6. For more information visit https://www.downtowntyler.org/gallery-main-street

Hit the bricks: Visit downtown Tyler beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday for Hit the Bricks. This event is held every second Saturday of the month and offers many fun experiences for friends and families. This weekend Hit the Bricks will feature things such as the Winter Market at 221 S. Broadway Ave., a new featured artist at Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., and more.

Winterfest Half K: Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at downtown Longview, 204 N Center St., you can participate in the Winterfest Half K. Those interested in participating in the .5K race can sign up for an individual race, team race or grudge match. Pre-registration ends Friday. For more information and to register, visit https://www.thehalfk.com/.

Free clothing/fabric repair day: From 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Kilgore Public Library, 301, N Henderson Blvd., bring your clothing or fabric items like backpacks to be repaired. Items in need of light patching or seam repairs can be brought to this event. Repairs will be done while you wait.

Chili cookoff: At 5 p.m. Sunday Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Rd, Longview, will be hosting their third annual chili cookoff. This is a free event where people can come out and taste numerous different chilis. To cast a vote, bring loose change to give to both your favorite chili entry and the best decorated booth. The winners will be chosen by who has the most change in weight.