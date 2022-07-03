Local coffee shop hosts personal get together for artists before their cultural art exhibit opens

Local artists contributed pieces of artwork that gives the community a chance to experience cultures from around the world through art.

TYLER, Texas — Local artists and their families on Saturday gathered at Shine Coffee Shop for an Artist Friends and Family Night event. Nine artists are in the final stages of their work for the upcoming “Bigger than Texas” art exhibit set to open at the shop March 12.

The private opening was held exclusively for the artists and their chosen guests to get a sneak peak of their work prior to opening day.

Event host and exhibit Creative Director Amber Payne said the event was a way to honor the artists and their work.