Tyler, Whitehouse to benefit from Patrick Mahomes' $1.625 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on SJan. 31, 2021.

Whitehouse natives Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 15 and Mahomies Foundation will give $1.625 million that will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and communities like Tyler and Whitehouse.

The foundation announced this week the partnership, including the donation and multi-year commitment, with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” Patrick said. “Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.”

Mahomes' foundation will donate $1,500 for every touchdown by Patrick during the regular football season.

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” Brittany said. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas and the Mentoring Alliance site will provide scholarships to 300 youths to attend the Club annually at no cost. During the multi-year commitment, the foundation will help Boys & Girls Clubs of America in upgrading several facilities.