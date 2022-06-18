East Texas nonprofits feel inflation pressure

"There are beautiful people in our community that are suffering," Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO LaJuan Gordon said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As inflation tightens its grip on Americans, surging costs squeeze the nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity trying to help.

Despite the challenge -- they still manage to find a way.

April Dixon was chosen to be a Habitat homeowner 10 years ago. Though the burden of surging housing costs is off of her shoulders, inflation didn’t let her off the hook completely.

“I'm still not making enough money to live you know, to cover this gas to cover my food or whatever I need," Dixon said.

LaJuan Gordon, North East Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO, said nonprofits like hers have 40% higher expenses, receive less donations and yet still face a higher demand for help.

“What that means for a habitat of our size is we'll be building fewer homes, unless we can find assistance to make up that gap," Gordon explained.

Pre-pandemic, the North East Texas Habitat for Humanity team was able to build or repair 150 homes. In 2020, they managed 100 homes and that number is on track to keep declining through 2022.

The organization's lifelines are volunteers who help to cut labor costs that filter back into making the homes as affordable as possible.

Dixon physically helped build her neighbors’ homes and her own.

“I was able to stay in my house and not be out in a shelter somewhere,” Dixon said.