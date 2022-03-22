Gilmer Fire Department sets up donation site to help people affected by storm

According to the fire department, the church is the only location at this time for donations for first responders, workers, citizens with damaged homes.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Volunteer Fire Department has set up a donation site to help Upshur County residents affected by severe storm damages overnight Tuesday.

Requested items to be dropped off at New Beginnings Baptist Church, located at 1977 State Highway 155 in Gilmer, include bottled water, Gatorade and pre-packaged food. Other items could be needed at a later time.

According to the fire department, the church is the only location at this time for donations to assist first responders, workers and citizens with damaged homes.

Monetary donations can be made out to New Beginnings Baptist Church with the note on the memo, "Tornado relief fund."

Amber Hill with the Gilmer Fire Department asked residents to not drop things at their fire department station.

The church is also working directly with Gilmer Fire and Habitat for Humanity on tornado relief aid and resources.

“If monetary donations are made directly to the Gilmer Fire Department; it will be used solely as resources to resupply fire trucks,” Hill said.