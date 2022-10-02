'Raise the Woof' with the SPCA of East Texas to renovate their new building

Their new building will be located at 3245 West Grande Blvd in Tyler. Currently, the campaign has raised more than 50% of the goal.

The SPCA of East Texas is announcing their capital campaign to renovate their new building in Tyler.

Appropriately named "Raise the Woof", the SPCAET is raising funds for their state-of-the-art animal campus to house all of their programs in one building. Their new building will be located at 3245 West Grande Blvd in Tyler. Currently, the campaign has raised more than 50% of the goal.

The new building will allow their staff to maximize productivity to better provide services to the community; allow more care to the homeless pets in the region; and reduce operating costs.

The funds raised from "Raise the Woof" will help fully renovate the former Design Center building into the SPCAET home base. This will provide a consolidated location from the three separate locations around Tyler that they are currently operating out of.

In addition to "Raise the Woof" being a campaign to help raise funds, the SPCAET will have a Raise the Woof Campus that will be located adjacent to the SPCAET Bossart Bark Park. The Bossart Bark Park is a donated, 60-acre plot of land named in honor of Rhonda and Brent Bossart, long-time supporters of the SPCAET since 2012, who have volunteered; fostered; adopted; and served on the Board of Directors for the SPCAET.

The SPCAET is a 501c3 non-profit organization that rescues, shelters, educates and advocates for animals in need. They do not receive government funding and rely solely on donations to continue saving homeless animals in the region; every donation to the SPCAET remains within the East Texas community.