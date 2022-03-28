Smith County Cleanup starts Friday

This allows residents to take one truck-load of bulky items, about three cubic yards of solid waste, to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County residents will be able to have one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup, set for the entire month of April.

The program is put on by the Smith County Sheriff's Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court. This allows residents to take one truck-load of bulky items, about three cubic yards of solid waste, to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

Residents are allowed one voucher during County Government Month and can only be picked up in-person at the Courthouse Annex, located at 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler, or at any of the Justice of the Peace or Constable Offices throughout the county. Vouchers are available for pickup now and can be used starting April 1 through April 30.

Vouchers can be picked up at the following locations:

The Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday

Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup

Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona

Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale

The Greenwood Farms Landfill, located at 12920 FM 2767, is charging residents for mattresses when they are brought to the landfill. The Smith County Voucher includes one free mattress for the landfill, any additional mattresses will cost $50.

Items that are not accepted at the landfill include: hazardous waste; pesticides; herbicides; solvents; gasoline; oils; acid; batteries; asbestos; wet paint; freon; whole tires; televisions; computers; refrigerators; and freezers.