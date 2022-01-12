Virtual church service, other events to mark MLK Day

The livestreamed service will begin at noon from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Longview and will be broadcast on the ministerial alliance’s Facebook page.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will host a virtual church service Monday.

The livestreamed service will begin at noon from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Longview and will be broadcast on the ministerial alliance’s Facebook page.

“We had originally planned to have an in-person service, but due to this recent omicron variant that’s spreading like wildfire, I deemed it unsafe,” Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance President LaDarian Brown said. “So, it will just be virtual again this year.”