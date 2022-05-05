Spanish Christian radio station connects families across East Texas

A radio station making an impact where they didn't even realize it, from Christian families to East Texas prisoners.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — When looking into deep East Texas, a Spanish Christian radio station recently made their debut the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area earlier this year.

“They can just tune in and listen to God's word in music form,” Jennifer Bailey, the Vice President of Marketing for Encouragement Media Group said.

EMG host several Christian radio stations, but their Spanish station fusion has taken off in a way they never expected.

“We have three frequencies here in East Texas and 97.7 which is the new one Lufkin/Nacogdoches,” Brendalis Aguila, Fuzion on-air host said. “We have over 110 countries listening to us through the technology as well so is being it's amazing to see that.”

Showing that faith in important in every language.

“A few weeks after Fuzion started on air, we had a call from a mom saying that she just wanted a call to say thank you for what you guys are doing,” Aguila said.

Fuzion was impacting families without even knowing it.

“She went along and said, my son, who is in prison listens to Fuzion,” Aguila said. “He was the one who told me about the station, and since he told me, I’ve been listening to it and feel like I’m connected to him somehow through the radio.”

Not only does it help this family feel connected but also…