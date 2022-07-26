Tyler ISD trustees approve new safety measures for upcoming school year

"If I had a child in Tyler ISD, I would feel comfortable sending them because I really feel like were at that place," Danny Brown, Tyler ISD Police chief, said.

TYLER, Texas — A new school year is quickly approaching and safety is at the forefront of a lot of parents and educators' minds.

The day a gunman opened fire in a classroom of 9- and 10-year-olds at Robb Elementary in Uvalde shook the country and hit too close to home for many Texans.

Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown said it's increased police presence statewide.

In a statement provided by the district, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said safety is top of his mind.

"As a dad of three children, the safety and security of all our children and staff keep me up at night," Crawford said.

Going in to the 2022-2023 school year, safety is a primary concern.

"With all the stuff going on right now," Brown said." "We've reviewed our plans in place and feel like we need additional equipment to make sure all our campuses are safe."

During a school board meeting Monday, trustees approved requests from the police department, including purchasing police vehicles and tactical safety equipment and adding security video storage.

Brown said he's appreciative of the board approving the department's new safety measures.

"The school board has always supported us as a police department," Brown said. "We're thrilled to have another tool in our toolbox to keep our kids safe."

Tyler ISD will add 13 more officers, purchase tactical safety equipment in case of emergencies, and have security video footage.

"If I had a child in Tyler ISD, I would feel comfortable sending them because I really feel like were at that place," Brown said.

Tyler ISD also plans to roll out vape detectors and a new app for students to report bully-related activity, send safety tips about incidents, and access to safety resources during an emergency.

OTHER SAFETY MEASURES

Preparations began during summer break. Brown said safety personnel went to every campus and checked every lock in the building. He said every lock will be ready when school starts.

The district has also added bullet resistant film on the outside of every window on the campuses.

The district has also limited the number of entry points on campuses.

"We've got one access point to all our campuses where you have to be buzzed in," Brown said.