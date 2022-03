There are 29 quilts from between 1859-1939 displayed in the exhibit.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler’s Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum is the temporary home to 29 vintage quilts, some more than 160 years old.

This is the second annual antique quilt display, said museum Manager Debbie Isham.

The quilts on exhibit are from around between 1859 to 1939, when the home was occupied by the Goodman-LeGrand family.