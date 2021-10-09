ONE YEAR LATER: Wells infant still missing

"Somebody out there knows what happened," said Wells officer Steve Cooper.

WELLS, Texas — A 5-week-old infant who went missing in Wells one year ago is still missing. Patrol officer Steve Cooper said the community hasn’t given up hope.

In Sept. 2020, hundreds of eyes scanned the streets and the woods looking for infant Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.

Cooper added after several days searching for Armaidre, investigators suspected the child may be dead. Until they can confirm that, the case will stay open.

In Wells, a tiny town of just 850 residents according to the latest census data, everyone knows each other. Residents said you couldn’t even pass through town without hearing about the boy. The question on everyone's minds: where is he?

Resident Charles Tullis remembers the incident vividly.

"That's another life in the world that got taken from us and that's pretty heartbreaking,” Tullis said.

Pastor of First Baptist Church Wesley Matchett has five kids of his own.

Matchett said, "I'm a hopeful kind of person, even in the worst kind of scenarios. My hope's in Christ. I'll always try to try to find any kind of hope there.”

Residents said no matter how few leads they have, they won't stop searching until they get closure.