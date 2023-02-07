Angelina County officials arrest 2 men for drugs after traffic violation

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for narcotics in their car Monday.
According to officials, patrol deputies stopped a Honda Accord for speeding through a school zone on Atkinson Drive.
The driver was identified as Norris Sanford and the passenger as Porter Gipson.
Deputies suspected drugs in the car after receiving information that Sanford was selling drugs, officials said.
The deputies requested a Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics K-9 and drugs were found in the car.
After a search, officials said they found approximately 5.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Police also found plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. Methamphetamine was found on Gipson, officials said.
Sanford was charged for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver Felony 1st degree and possession of control substance Felony 3rd degree. Gipson was charged with possession of controlled substance Felony 3rd degree.