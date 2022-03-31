Affidavit: Murder suspect shot victim, disposed of body in creek; girlfriend said he called the victim 'nosey'

TYLER, Texas — An arrest warrant affidavit for one of the murder suspects in a Tyler homicide reveals that detectives believe he shot the victim and disposed of his body in a creek.
Two have been charged with murder in the death of Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler, whose body was found in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street in Northeast Tyler.
Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler was arrested Monday in Dallas, and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond.
Read more through CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
