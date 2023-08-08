'Made-up story' | High drama on both sides in AJ Armstrong trial with mannequins, the murder weapon, key forensics witness

Example video title will go here for this video

Prosecutors recreated Antonio and Dawn Armstrong's bedroom where they were shot and killed in 2016. Defense attorneys brought in AJ's clothes and the murder weapon.

There was high drama Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. with a makeshift mattress, mannequins and the murder weapon in the courtroom.

Armstrong is accused of killing his sleeping parents in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16 years old.

Prosecutors recreated Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong's bedroom where they were shot and killed with mannequins to represent them.

Celestina Rossi, a nationally-recognized blood stain analysis expert, took the stand and testified that she recently discovered two blood stains under an HPD visitors sticker placed on Armstrong Jr.'s shirt by police hours after the murder. Tests showed the blood came from Antonio Armstrong Sr.

Rossi testified that one of the stains could be a flake from another piece of evidence, like someone touching an item with blood and then touching the shirt, noting the stain was near the edge of the sticker.

For Stain #2, Rossi said there’s no way the blood could have been transferred.

“I forcefully had to pull that sticker back to expose that stain," she told the court.

Defense lawyer Rick Detoto argued if that was true, blood should have also been found on Armstrong Jr.’s shirt, pants, cell phone and the murder weapon.

Detoto brought out the murder weapon, Antonio Sr's .22 pistol, and had his co-counsel position themselves near the life-size mannequins that were laying on their sides. Then he sprayed Rossi a few times with water to illustrate that blood would have spattered on the shooter.

Later during cross-examination, the defense harped on the idea that there was cross-contamination within the evidence.

“I think that this evidence is probably the most important new evidence in this trial, and I think both sides are doing everything they can to convince this jury that it turns the tide or that it’s the most important evidence that they’re going to present," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "Why? Because this DNA evidence places AJ Armstrong in the room where his parents were killed that night.”

Roe believes this new blood evidence will be a key part of closing arguments.

Also built in the courtroom on Tuesday was a recreation of the stairs in the Armstrong home. The defense illustrated how hard it would have been for Armstong Jr. to see and identify an intruder, something he didn't mention on the 911 call but did say during an interview hours after the shootings.

The prosecution reiterated the fact that it would have been hard for Armstrong Jr. to identify an intruder, but he was still able to provide a description. He said the intruder was a Black man wearing a mask that only showed his eyes and mouth who was about 6 feet tall.

"I think it's a made-up story," Rossi said.

Two more witnesses took the stand before the day came to a close. Two employees of the Houston Forensic Science Center testified about the process of testing evidence that was found shortly after the murders as well as when the new blood stain was discovered on the shirt.

During the testimony, the witnesses said that Josh Armstrong's DNA was not found on anything. Josh is Armstrong Jr.'s brother whom the defense has previously implied could have committed the murders.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong, now 23, would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.