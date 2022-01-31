Scam callers targeting Troup residents for their Amazon information

The scam call is looking to collect personal and financial information under the false identity of Amazon as their way to gain trust from residents and customers

TROUP, Texas — Troup City Police Department are warning residents of a scam caller using a Troup area code for Amazon credentials.

This morning, Troup City Hall received a call claiming they were Amazon and were "confirming purchases" for residents in that area. The caller was notified that they would be connected to Troup PD, which resulted in the call being immediately disconnected.

The scam call is looking to collect personal and financial information under the false identity of Amazon as their way to gain trust from residents and customers.

The caller ID for the number is (903) 842-7486, but is being spoofed to display an 842 area code. If you attempt to call the number back, callers will receive an "out of service" notification.