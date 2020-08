Officials say the deputy was airlifted to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sherrif's Office said that one of their deputies was shot while serving a felony warrant in Spring Branch on Thursday.

AirLIFE took the deputy to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. CCSO said it happened at a residence in the 1400 block of Springwood, and the incident is under investigation.

Officials said on Thursday afternoon that the suspect is in custody.