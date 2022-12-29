High school football coach shares pain of losing his daughter in drunk driving crash

"Everything was set up for her to go to college. It was all taken away in an instant and by a senseless act," said Tim Russell, a coach for Grace Community School.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Tim Russell, who is the head football coach for Grace Community School, lost his 17-year-old daughter Bailey in June 2016 in a drunk driving crash.

"She'd graduated from Harmony High School and that night she was in the car with three of her friends," said Russell. "Then she was hit by a drunk driver."

Russell said the intoxicated driver drove into the oncoming lane striking the vehicle his daughter was in.

"Everything was set up for her to go to college," said Russell. "It was all taken away in an instant and by a senseless act."

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton said one of the hardest parts about his job is knocking on someone's door to tell them their loved one was killed by a drunk driver.

With New Year’s Day around the corner, Albritton said Operation Holiday will be in effect.

"We always ramp up the enforcement during the holidays to make sure that the roadways are safe," said Albritton.

Trying to help prevent others from knowing the same pain Russell feels every day without his daughter.

"Sometimes you'll be drinking alcohol at parties," said Albritton. "We want you to make sure to get a ride share service, either Uber or Lyft, or some other family member that can be a designated driver to safely get home."

Russell said you can you can get behind a wheel intoxicated a hundred times and nothing could ever happen.

"But that one time that something does happen, it's something that will be regretful for the rest of their lives," said Russell.