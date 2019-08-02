An El Paso resident physician was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of indecency with a child.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Dr. Jonathan Landon Krause,38, met the 15-year-old victim online in September of 2017. On Dec. 6, Dr. Krause drove to Smith County to meet the victim, who had turned 16.

The District Attorney's Office says during that meeting, Dr. Krause committed the offense.

The teenager's parents found out about the relationship, who reported it to law enforcement.

After authorities investigated evidence from the victim's phone and interviewed the victim at the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, Krause was arrested for online solicitation of a minor and indecency with a child.

Following a trial, the jury found Krause guilty of indecency with a child and not guilty of online solicitation.

Krause will be eligible for parole after 7.5 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.