FBI warning about new twist on familiar scam

Scammers target the elderly, pretending to be their grandchildren and asking for money due to a perilous situation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is warning the public about a new twist on the grandparent scam.

Originally, this kind of scheme targets the elderly population through text messages, emails or phone calls.

Scammers pose as a grandchild in need of money for something like medical care, jail bond or a ransom for a kidnapping.

Previously, these scammers would ask for cash through wire transfers, bank withdrawals or gift cards. Now they have switched to using curriers or ride share services like Lyft and Uber.

The scammers will ask where the victim lives and say they'll come get the money.

Most of the elderly may be confused, concerned, they're afraid about their grandchild. So they get caught up in the scheme and they provide the amount of money that is being requested by the scammers," Jeanette Harper, special agent with the El Paso division of the FBI.