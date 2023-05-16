Harrison County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in Hallsville shooting

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A Harrison County man who died as the result of a gunshot wound last Friday in Hallsville has been identified as William Joseph Feazell Jr., 39, of Marshall.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher, Feazell was shot by a homeowner as Feazell attempted to commit the offense of aggravated robbery at the homeowner’s residence.

Fletcher said no arrest has been made at this time as the evidence currently points to an act of self defense as the homeowner acted to protect himself as well as the other individuals in the home.