Woman accused of killing 5-year-old boy in 2021 expected to take plea deal

Samuel's grandparents are expected to speak in court as we expect to learn more about how long Balboa will be behind bars as part of the deal.

HOUSTON — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend's son will face a judge Wednesday morning, where she's expected to take a plea deal.

Theresa Balboa was charged with capital murder in 2021 in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson. Balboa's attorney said Tuesday night that Balboa doesn't want to put Olson's family through the ordeal of a trial.

Balboa was dating Samuel's dad when the little boy suddenly went missing in May 2021.

Samuel's battered body was found five days later in a storage bin at a motel in Jasper. Investigators believe Balboa was headed to Louisiana when she was caught.

Court documents say Balboa beat the child with the help of a roommate, Benjamin Rivera. He faces a tampering with evidence - human corpse charge for his alleged role in Samuel's death.

According to the initial autopsy report, Samuel died from "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

Balboa was the one who reported Samuel missing, but police said there were holes in her story from the beginning. A prosecutor said Balboa called Rivera saying she killed Samuel. They were able to corroborate that by looking at cell phone evidence.