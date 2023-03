Officials said the suspect robbed and assaulted a clerk at Jake's Food Store on March 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department is asking the community's help identifying a suspect who robbed a convivence store in Jacksonville.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.