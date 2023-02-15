Trial of man accused of kidnapping, killing Jacksonville teen continues

Cameron Shead is charged with capital murder in connection with the disappearance of Tyress Gipson, who was at 18 the last time he was seen in August 2020.

The trial for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Jacksonville teen who has been missing since 2020 is underway this week.

Cameron Shead is charged with capital murder in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who was last seen in August 2020.

His trial began Monday and court testimony is continuing in the 369th District Court at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.

Shead was arrested in September 2020 along with Derrick D. Hicks, Breonna M. Jimenez and a juvenile on aggravated kidnapping charges related to Gipson's disappearance, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Shead was later indicted for capital murder.

Family and officials say Gipson was last seen Aug. 22, 2020 when he left his home after receiving a Snapchat. Gipson's body has not yet been recovered.

According to an indictment, a grand jury found on or about Aug. 23, 2020, Shead caused the death of Gipson "by unknown means" while committing or attempting to commit aggravated kidnapping.

UPDATES:

12:50 PM: The defense has called Stephanie Lufsey, the mother of Shead's child, to the stand. She said she and Shead are no longer together.

Lufsey said Shead worked in the oil field and would come in on the weekends to see his children and described him as a good dad.

The defense is showing Lufsey and the jury images of she and Shead's child, including one with the child and Shead together in August 2020.

Lufsey testified that Shead's girlfriend in August 2020 helped take care of Lufsey and Shead's child when Shead was at home.

Lufsey said she was at Shead's apartment in Palestine the night of Aug. 22, 2020.