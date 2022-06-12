TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive

"My goal is where's my son?" said LaVance Wooten, Tyress Gipson's mom. "That's what I want to know. Where is Tyress, where is Tyress Gipson?"

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation.

It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned.

Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten encourages social media users to post a picture of Gipson with #TyressTuesday in order to submit their name for a raffle drawing.

Posting a picture every Tuesday increases your chance at winning a T-shirt, keychain or other memento with Gipson's name and picture on it. Wooten hosts the raffle drawing on the last Tuesday of every month.

Wooten said she'll be doing this all the way until the trial starts. The investigation is still active in Gipson's case for the past two years.

Four people have been arrested in connection to Gipson's disappearance, but his body still hasn't been found. One of them, Cameron Shead, was also indicted on a capital murder charge. His trial is set for January.

"My goal is 'Where's my son?'," said Wooten. "That's what I want to know. Where is Tyress, where is Tyress Gipson?"

Family and friends who knew Gipson through church continue to post every Tuesday on social media.

"I love to share his picture every Tuesday to get his face out there to where people don't forget," said Fannishia Haggerty, Gipson's ministry teacher. "They're constantly interested in helping his mom, dad and family find the truth to what or where he is and for justice to be served."

Fannishia's son, Zaidyn Haggerty, was friends with Gipson and said he saw him as a brother.

"We used to be around each other a lot," said Zaidyn Haggerty. "On Sundays or on Tuesday's bible study church. I used to sit with him at church. I really looked up to him in football because he's a very good football player."

This holiday season marks the third time Gipson's family will celebrate without him.

"It's very difficult," said Wooten. "You know, when you're going in and buying gifts for your family you see other people with their sons."