Man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder after hit and run in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Cecil Ray King struck 52-year-old Robert James Webster with his vehicle and fled the scene.
Webster was life-flighted to a Tyler hospital where he later died.
Investigators were able to gather information from a witness that led to the arrest of King.
King is currently in the Marion County Jail awaiting arraignment.