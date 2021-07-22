Man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder after hit and run in Marion County

The accident occurred on Patillo Road in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Cecil Ray King struck 52-year-old Robert James Webster with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Webster was life-flighted to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

Investigators were able to gather information from a witness that led to the arrest of King.

King is currently in the Marion County Jail awaiting arraignment.