Longview police responding to a shooting on Harroun Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department are responding to a shooting on Harroun Drive.
A 2:55 p.m., LPD was called out to the 500 block of Harroun Drive to a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers were informed that one person was shot with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to LPD PIO Brandon Thornton.
A suspect is currently in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.