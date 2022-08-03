Lufkin man arrested for unlawful possession of drugs, guns, credit cards

The driver has been identified as Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, and is a convicted felon who is not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 28, 2022, and is unrelated to the story.

An East Texas man was arrested today at a traffic stop for possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him.

At around 4 a.m. on Aug. 3, an officer from the Lufkin Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of S. First St. after a driver failed to use a turn signal properly. Once stopped, the officer conducted a vehicle search and discovered the driver was in possession of a backpack that contained the following:

16.39 grams of methamphetamine

7.10 grams of cocaine

3.50 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

15.62 ounces of marijuana

A variety of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia

Furthermore, records state that the officer found that the driver was in possession of 13 credit cards that did not belong to him, in addition to two handguns. The driver has been identified as Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, and is a convicted felon who is not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Penick was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; and one count of possession of marijuana.