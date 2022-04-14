LPD searching for armed and dangerous man

Those with information on Moore's location are asked to contact the Lufkin Police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive with ties to East Texas who is considered armed and dangerous.

Isaiah Moore, 18, is wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity. This warrant stems from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area.

Moore is described as a 5'8" light-skinned Black man with brown curly hair, sometimes worn in short dreadlocks, and is 200 pounds.

Officers arrested another man in connection to the same Houston-area offense. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin, was taken into custody without incident at a traffic stop on Copeland Street at Robinwood Drive. Sanford is also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Moore is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.