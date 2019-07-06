LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Friday morning.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 a.m. at the Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart.

According to Lufkin police, three black male subjects entered the store and demanded the clerk to get on the ground.

One of the subjects tied the clerk with zip ties while the other two used a sledgehammer and crow bar to the ATM inside the store.

The subjects fled on foot toward the Starbucks with cash from the ATM. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Lufkin police say one subject was wearing a red Nike hoodie with the hood pulled tight around the face, black pants, white shoes and had facial hair.

The second subject who bound the clerk was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and shoes.

The third subject was wearing a white hoodie with red pants.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.