Man charged with murders of wife, two children in Copperas Cove

A criminal complaint said the woman and children were covered in blood and lying together in a bed.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove man is charged with the murders of his wife and their two children, according to a criminal complaint filed in Coryell County.

Bryan Richardson, 27, was arrested Saturday at his home on Fairbanks St.

According to the complaint, Richardson's brother-in-law called police when he was unable to get in the house but saw what looked like blood on the floor.

Police were able to get in the house through a window and found a small dog lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, according to the complaint.

Police then forced their way into another room in the house to find Richardson covered in blood and lying on a bed.

The complaint said the officers pulled back a comforter to find Richardson's wife, Kierra Michelle Ware, and their two children. All three were dead, according to the complaint.

Richardson said he didn't know what happened but said he had been drinking.

Police found a kitchen knife covered in blood on the kitchen table, along with an empty six pack of beer and an empty bottle of Trazodone, according to the complaint. Trazodone is often used as an anti-depressant and sedative, according to WebMD.

Richardson was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

Police said he refused to answer questions and requested a lawyer.

While answering a question on a mental illness screening form that asked if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse or custody of their children due to arrest, Richardson's response was, "I already lost all of those," according to the complaint.