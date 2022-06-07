East Texas man dies after vehicle went under a towed trailer in Gregg County

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in a vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer in Gregg County.

Today at about 6 a.m., the Longview Department of Public Safety was called to a vehicle crash on SH-31, approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Kilgore. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer stopped at a yield sign on SH-31, facing northeast to turn onto the entrance ramp of IH-20.

The Volvo failed to give right-of-way to a 1999 Toyota Solara, who was driving southwest with the right-of-way, resulting in the Solara colliding with the trailer. The Solara proceeded to go partially under the towed trailer.

The driver of the the Solara, Jose de Jesus L. Izaguirre, 21, of Longview, was pronouced dead at the scene by Judge Talyn Carlson.

The driver of the Volvo, Homer J. Cotton III, 41, of Henderson, and his passenger, Tiffany H. Lauderdale, 40, of Lufkin, sustained no injuries in the collision.