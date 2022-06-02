POLICE: Shooting at apartment complex in Longview left two injured

This is an active investigation and officers are still looking for the suspect involved. CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

LPD received a call on May 31 at 9:30 p.m. detailing a shooting that had occurred on the property of Pine Grove Apartments, located at 741 Ethel Street. Once on the scene, officers learned that two victims had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the officers arrived.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation and officers are still looking for the suspect involved. CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.