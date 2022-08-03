Tyler man sentenced to life for domestic violence

A Smith County jury sentenced Richard Wilson, 48, of Tyler, to life in prison for felony assault family violence, documents read.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for domestic abuse Wednesday.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call on Aug. 25, 2020, where deputies arrested Wilson for felony assault against a family member.

Documents state that during the trial, prosecutors Heath Chamness and Angela Faulkner presented evidence that detailed further facts and information regarding the assault. Within evidence, Chamness and Faulkner provided details regarding Wilson's background, which included his previous convictions for attempted murder in 1992 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2012.