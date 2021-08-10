Marshall man arrested for aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury

The man was also charged with abandon/endanger child, driving while intoxicated and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on August 6, officers responded to a crash on Victory Drive and witnessed a male chasing a female around the car.

Officers questioned the female and discovered that her ex-boyfriend arrived at her home unannounced and forcibly removed her from her home against her will.

As the male was driving away, the female was able to grab and yank the steering wheel causing the vehicle to drive off the road and crash, according to police.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Erick Arellano Lozada of Marshall.