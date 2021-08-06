3rd suspect sought in connection with fatal shooting of Tyler teen

Two other suspects have already been taken into custody.

TYLER, Texas — A third suspect is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in June in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department (TPD), detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Jason Rhodes Jr., 20, of Tyler, for capital murder. The warrant stems from the shooting death of Jesse McNeely, 17, also of Tyler.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of June 30 in the 200 block of Omega Dr.

Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are already in custody charged with with capital murder. The duo was arrested in Galveston County and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Once in custody, Rhodes' bond will be set at $1 million.

If you have any information on Rhodes' whereabouts or any information on this case, please call the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.