Nacogdoches County man arrested on child pornography charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested on a possession of child pornography charge in Nacogdoches County Thursday morning.

According to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Candelario Ortega, 23, was taken into custody after a search warrant was performed in the 5200 block of South Street.

Ortega was charged with two second-degree felonies for possession of child pornography.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, and works closely with other ICAC agencies around the state and country to pursue and bring to justice criminals who use the internet to prey on our youth, according to the post.