Henderson man arrested after cops seized multiple drugs

HENDERSON, Texas — On July 17, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office charged Scotty Womack, 41, with a felony of the first degree and a class a misdemeanor after they seized multiple drugs at 1884 CR 4131 Henderson, Texas. Currently, Womack's bonds is set to $77,500.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, they seized over a pound of suspected methamphetamine (496 grams), approximately two grams of Fentanyl, and suspected marijuana.

The seizure was part of an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Shift A and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, said RCSO.