x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Henderson man arrested after cops seized multiple drugs

The police seized over a pound of suspected methamphetamine (496 grams), approximately two grams of Fentanyl, and suspected marijuana.

More Videos

HENDERSON, Texas — On July 17, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office charged Scotty Womack, 41, with a felony of the first degree and a class a misdemeanor after they seized multiple drugs at 1884 CR 4131 Henderson, Texas. Currently, Womack's bonds is set to $77,500. 

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, they seized over a pound of suspected methamphetamine (496 grams), approximately two grams of Fentanyl, and suspected marijuana. 

The seizure was part of an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Shift  A and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, said RCSO.

The investigation continues and officials said there might be additional criminal charges. 

RELATED: OFFICIALS: East Texas man asked law enforcement for protection after not paying supplier for drugs

RELATED: Appeals court upholds life sentence of East Texas man who assaulted girlfriend while on drugs

Paid Advertisement