POLK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for a registered sex offender who was last seen Wednesday in Polk County.

According to a Facebook post by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Billy Ray Baletka, 34, is wanted for sexual assault.

Baletka is 5'9" tall and weights 160 pounds.

Baletka was last seen in the Indian Springs area with his wife on June 28, officials said.