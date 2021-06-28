Anyone with information about these scenes should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Police and sheriff’s deputies stayed busy across the Houston area overnight due to multiple, unrelated shooting scenes.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said among those was an apparent domestic situation at a home on the northwest side. It was about 3 a.m. Monday when a woman was apparently shot by her estranged husband at a home on Memorial Crossing. The woman was said to be stabilized as the search for the suspect continued. Children were reported to be in the home at the time, but they were not hurt, the sheriff said.

Also overnight, before 1 a.m., Houston police said two people were shot in the 13300 block of Northborough. Police found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. A second shooting victim turned up at a hospital by private vehicle. Police said they believe the pair was shot while standing with a group of others. It’s believed the suspects were driving by in a white SUV and a dark color sedan.

At about 3:10 a.m., sheriff's deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the doorway of a home in the 3500 block of Braewin Court. He later died. A dark sedan was spotted leaving the scene, but so far no arrests or motive have been announced. KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported the home is a short-term rental, and the shooting happened after the renters returned from a club.

Before 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported to HCSO that a person was shot near a gas station along W. Little York. One person was detained for questioning, but further details were not immediately released.

And late Sunday, before 9 p.m., three people were wounded when an upset man opened fire in the parking lot of a busy flea market, deputies said. The three victims survived. The shooter remains on the run.

Anyone with information about these scenes should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.